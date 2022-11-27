Boston's Oldest Italian Restaurant Jeveli's Goes Up For Auction: Report

An Italian restaurant dubbed as Boston's oldest appears to be closing after it went up for auction earlier this month, reports said.

Jeveli's Restaurant in East Boston went up for auction from Thursday, Nov. 10 to Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to a post from Stanley J. Paine auctioneers. The page advertised "the entire contents" of the Jeveli's including restaurant fixtures, kitchen gear and more.

While it was unclear if the restaurant would be coming back, a Facebook post from Seth Gitell showed a nearly empty space at the historic spot, located at 387 Chelsea Street.

"This is Terminal J at what used to be Jeveli’s in East Boston," Gitell wrote. "I don’t know what the future of the site of what used to be Boston’s oldest Italian restaurant will be, but I can say that the view — via pics I was provided — is saddening."

Jeveli's, which first opened in 1924, closed because of the pandemic in November 2020, Boston Restaurant Talk reports. The restaurant never reopened, the site continues.

"We will use this time to renovate. We look forward to celebrating our 100 year anniversary with an updated Jeveli's," Owners Wayne and Teddy Jeveli said on the restaurant's website. "It has truly been an honor. Stay Safe and we will see you soon."

According to Google Maps, the "old-fashioned staple" was known for serving "Italian red-sauce classics amid presidential memorabilia." No other updates on Jeveli's have been provided.

