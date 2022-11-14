Beat Brew Hall In Cambridge Has Closed — Again

The Cambridge restaurant and music spot Beat Brew Hall is no more. Despite reopening earlier this year with a new vision, the 13A Brattle Street spot says that it's closed.

The restaurant announced in March that it would rebrand and reopen after two years, this time focusing on "tequila, bourbon & beer-focused, taco, rib & burger-slinging honky-tonk in the heart of Harvard Square," according to Hidden Boston. But apparently, that didn't catch on.

The restaurant didn't announce the closure or explain why, but they quietly updated the Facebook page to say permanently closed. When a customer asked if this was true, one of the owners confirmed it.

