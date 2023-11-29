Boy, 14, Brought Loaded Gun To South Boston Charter School: Police

The teen, who hasn’t been identified because he is a minor, was taken out of class at UP Academy Boston shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, when staff “became aware that a student might be in possession of a firearm,” police said.

They charged him with:

Delinquent to wit unlawful possession of a firearm

Delinquent to wit unlawful possession of ammunition

Delinquent to wit unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds

Staff at the 215 Dorchester Street school found the loaded gun in his backpack, police said.

No one was injured. Police did not say if the boy had any intentions to use the weapon.

The 14-year-old is set to appear in Boston Juvenile Court.

