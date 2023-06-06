Boston's New Open-Air Music Venue Lines Up Its First Performers

The product of a collaboration between the Bowery Presents and The HYM Investment Group LLC, a new open-air concert venue called The Stage at Suffolk Downs is set to open on Friday, June 16, according to a press release.

The venue is located at Suffolk Downs, on the inside of the infield of the Track where the Beatles once played in 1966.

“Beginning with the friendliest staff and a wonderful grass-filled, open-air summertime experience, The Stage at Suffolk Downs is set to join Roadrunner and The Sinclair as beloved concert venues in Greater delivering on our commitment to keep the music first.” said Senior Vice President of The Bowery Presents, Josh Bhatti.

The space has already announced the first musicians to grace its stage during a three-day concert series called Re:SET. Steve Lacy, LCD Soundsystem, boygenius, and Clairo will be among the first to perform on the 68-foot-wide stage.

The 186,00 square-foot space includes a VIP area complete with a dedicated bar, concessions, restroom, and shaded views of the performing artists.

The general-admission venue is seat-free and has limited parking, so car commuters are advised to purchase parking passes early. It is also accessible via public transportation by taking the Blue Line to the Suffolk Downs station.

The venue is located at 525 William F. Mcclellan Highway in Boston.

