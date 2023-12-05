Boston Woman Killed By Shark Day After Wedding In Bahamas: Reports

The woman and a new husband were about a mile from the five-star Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort when she was attacked, Royal Bahamas Police Force Spokesperson Sergeant Desiree Ferguson said in a news conference.

Police did not release the woman's name.

A lifeguard who spotted the couple went out in a boat after the incident began to unfold, according to CBS News.

Ferguson said in the press conference the victim suffered "serious injuries to the right side of her body, including the rip hip region and also her right upper limb."

Sandals Resort released a statement following the fatal attack.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a guest while on a paddleboarding activity nearly a mile from the shore. We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones. We remain in close contact with them and are providing all support possible during this difficult time. Out of respect for our guests’ privacy and confidentiality, we cannot share further information at this time.

Authorities did not say what kind of shark was involved in the attack.

Calls to Bahamian authorities were not immediately returned.

