Boston Woman Alters, Cashes CT Resident's Checks: Police

Isis Serrano, a Boston resident, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 7 for the Fairfield County incident, according to police.

The 24-year-old woman is accused of fraudulently altering and cashing checks from a resident of the town of Wilton in 2019. She was 20 at the time of the reported crime.

It is unclear for how long Serrano continued the alleged activity.

She was extradited from Chicopee Massachusetts Women's Correctional Facility on an arrest warrant.

Serrano is charged with larceny and forgery. She is due back at Stamford Superior Court on Monday, March 4.

