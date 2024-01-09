Boston Police Looking For Missing 66-Year-Old South End Man

Sylvester Bailey, 66, was last seen on Friday, Jan. 5, according to the Boston police department.

A missing person alert said he was wearing black pants and a black long sleeve top.

Bailey is described as being a thin, bald, Black man with a scar on the left side of his head.

He frequents the Prudential Mall, South End, and Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, police said.

Anyone with more information about Bailey’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or D4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.

