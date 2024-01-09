Overcast 33°

SHARE

Boston Police Looking For Missing 66-Year-Old South End Man

An elderly man from the South End in Boston has been missing for nearly four days, and police need the public’s help in finding him.

Sylvester Bailey, 66, of South End.

Sylvester Bailey, 66, of South End.

 Photo Credit: Boston Police Department
Khier Casino
Email me Read More Stories

Sylvester Bailey, 66, was last seen on Friday, Jan. 5, according to the Boston police department.

A missing person alert said he was wearing black pants and a black long sleeve top.

Bailey is described as being a thin, bald, Black man with a scar on the left side of his head.

He frequents the Prudential Mall, South End, and Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, police said.

Anyone with more information about Bailey’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or D4 Detectives at (617) 343-5619.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE