ID Released For Boston Honeymooner Killed By Shark In Bahamas

Lauren Erickson Van Wart, age 44, was killed a day after her wedding while playing in the ocean with her new husband, the Royal Bahamas Police Force announced on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

RBPF Spokesperson Sergeant Desiree Ferguson said in a news conference the couple were about a mile from the five-star Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort when she was attacked.

Erickson Van Wart suffered "serious injuries to the right side of her body, including the rip hip region and also her right upper limb," Ferguson said.

Lifeguards attempted to perform CPR once they got her back to the beach, but she could not be resuscitated.

Authorities did not say what kind of shark attacked her. Officials are still investigating the incident.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.