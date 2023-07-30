Boston Child Sex Trafficker Will Admit To Trying To Get Witness Deported: Feds

Mark Pinnock Jr., 32, of Boston, is charged with one count of witness intimidation after he tried to get the woman deported for illegally being in the United States, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Pinnock worked as an Amazon delivery driver in July 2022 when he allegedly showed his penis to a woman working at a condominium complex, the prosecutor said. She reported him to the police.

Pinnock was out of prison on supervised release from a 2014 conviction of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, records show. Federal authorities began proceedings to revoke his parole.

A week before the hearing, Pinnock contacted a security officer at the condominium complex through an encrypted messaging app. He told them to tell "the cleaning lady" that immigration officials would arrest her if she showed up to court. Pinnock also reported her to immigration enforcement agents and claimed she was gang-affiliated, among other lies, in the hopes of getting her deported before she could testify against him, the prosecutor said.

The charge of witness intimidation carries a potential 20-year prison sentence. It's unclear if Pinnock and federal prosecutors had agreed on sentencing in exchange for his guilty plea.

Pinnock was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2014 after police found him in a Cambridge hotel room with a 15-year-old girl, officials said then. Investigators learned that two men in Baltimore — Justin Richardson and Martin Pinkney — had recruited children to serve as prostitutes and placed ads on websites like Backpage.com and Craigslist.

The 15-year-old worked under Pinnock's direction in Boston, where she engaged in sex for money at two hotels, federal authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.