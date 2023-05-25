Beer Cans Found Inside Car Of 54-Year-Old Norwood Man Killed In Boston Crash

Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash around 820 Truman Highway in Hyde Park just before midnight Thursday, May 25. Upon arrival, State Troopers found a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle and a 2014 Hyundai Sonata involved in the crash.

Initial investigation determined that the Volkswagen was going south when its driver lost control and crossed over the center line and into the opposite lane, striking the Hyundai.

The Norwood man, who was the sole occupant of the Volkswagen, sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, according to State Police. His identity was not released.

Troopers also detected the scent of alcohol and several beer cars inside the car. It is currently unknown whether the driver was under the influence at the time of the crash, police said.

Meanwhile a 60-year-old Hyde Park man, who was the sole occupant of the Hyundai, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

