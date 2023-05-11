Armed Robbery Of Mail Carriers: Man, Woman Charged With 2 Boston Heists

Myesha Lewis, 22, of Boston, and Kenneth Demosthene, 22, of Stoughton, were charged with two counts each of robbery of any person having lawful charge, control, or custody of any mail matter or of any money or other property of the United States, aiding and abetting; two counts each of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees, aiding and abetting, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. They were both released following a first appearance in court on special conditions.

The USPS said robberies like this are on the rise. Since July, 10 mail carriers in the Boston area have been robbed for their arrow keys. The keys allow them to open collection boxes.

Police said Demosthene and Lewis approached a mail carrier on Nov. 29 in Mattapan and said, “I’m going to need your master key,” the prosecutor said. The key was on a brass chain that they pulled on until it broke, and the key came free. They then allegedly jumped into a rental car and sped away, police said.

They're accused of robbing another mail carrier two weeks later in Hyde Park.

Demosthene allegedly approached the USPS worker on Dec. 16 with a knife and said, "Give me your f****** arrow key," the prosecutor said. The carrier put their hands in the air as he and Lewis tried to cut the key from their belt before they pulled it off and ran away, authorities said.

Robbing a postal employee carries a potential 25-year prison sentence, according to federal guidelines.

