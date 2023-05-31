71 People Displaced In Boston 3-Alarm Blaze, But Pets Make It Out Safe

An apartment building with over 50 units located at 1980 Commonwealth Avenue in Boston caught fire in the morning of Wednesday, May 31, displacing 71 residents, according to the Boston Fire Department.

All firefighter companies were dispatched to the scene of the blaze, which quickly escalated to three alarms.

Firefighters knocked on every door to evacuate the residents, some of whom had already escaped.

Several pets were rescued, including Rascal the cat, the Boston Fire Department said.

Multiple ground ladders and aerial ladders were used to attack the blaze, which was extinguished by 10:20 a.m., according to a Boston Fire Department Tweet.

EMS was on scene to support resident rehabilitation.

