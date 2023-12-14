Partly Cloudy 34°

SHARE

2 Men Indicted In Killing Of Moises Ortiz-Santiago In Boston

Two people have been indicted on charges related to the shooting death of Moises Ortiz-Santiago, who was described by friends as being “sweet and humble.”

<p>Moises Ortiz-Santiago, 27, was fatally shot on July 30 in Dorchester.</p>

Moises Ortiz-Santiago, 27, was fatally shot on July 30 in Dorchester.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Khier Casino
Email me Read More Stories

Xavier Steven Pena-Guerrero, 21, and Orlando Soto, 24, both of Boston, were indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury on Thursday, Dec. 14, for:

  • Murder
  • Possession of a firearm
  • Carrying a loaded firearm

Ortiz-Santiago, 27, of Dorchester, died after being shot on July 30 at the intersection of Weldon and Quincy streets in Dorchester, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

A funeral service was held on Aug. 11 at Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home in Boston.

“Rest In Peace shaggy, you have left us💔but you are in paradise, thanks for being so sweet and humble.💔😭🙏🏼🕊,” a family friend wrote.

A GoFundMe to help Ortiz-Santiago’s family has reached nearly $3,000 of its $11,500 goal.

Pena-Guerrero and Orlando Soto are set to appear in Suffolk Superior Court on Jan. 5.

Both men are in custody at Nashua Street Jail, the DA said.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE