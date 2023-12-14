Xavier Steven Pena-Guerrero, 21, and Orlando Soto, 24, both of Boston, were indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury on Thursday, Dec. 14, for:

Murder

Possession of a firearm

Carrying a loaded firearm

Ortiz-Santiago, 27, of Dorchester, died after being shot on July 30 at the intersection of Weldon and Quincy streets in Dorchester, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

A funeral service was held on Aug. 11 at Floyd A. Williams Funeral Home in Boston.

“Rest In Peace shaggy, you have left us💔but you are in paradise, thanks for being so sweet and humble.💔😭🙏🏼🕊,” a family friend wrote.

A GoFundMe to help Ortiz-Santiago’s family has reached nearly $3,000 of its $11,500 goal.

Pena-Guerrero and Orlando Soto are set to appear in Suffolk Superior Court on Jan. 5.

Both men are in custody at Nashua Street Jail, the DA said.

