Lee Farrow, of Roxbury, won the cash playing the "$10,000,000 Cash King" scratch-off game.

She chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

Farrow is firmly planting her flag as the greatest grandmother in the world because she said she plans to spend some of the cash on her grandkids. She'll also use some to get her car repaired.

She bought the lucky ticket at Quick Pit Stop Market & Deli at 695 Truman Highway in Hyde Park. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

