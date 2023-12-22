Mostly Cloudy 27°

Lee Farrow, Of Roxbury, Wins $1M In Mass State Lottery

It's going to be a very big Christmas for the grandchildren of a Boston woman who just won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery. 

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Lee Farrow, of Roxbury, won the cash playing the "$10,000,000 Cash King" scratch-off game.

She chose to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. 

Farrow is firmly planting her flag as the greatest grandmother in the world because she said she plans to spend some of the cash on her grandkids. She'll also use some to get her car repaired. 

She bought the lucky ticket at Quick Pit Stop Market & Deli at 695 Truman Highway in Hyde Park. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

