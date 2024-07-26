$1M Lottery Ticket Sold In Mattapan

The Bonus 100X Trust of Braintree collected the check on Thursday, July 25, after winning the prize on the $10 scratch-off game "Bonus 100X."

The winner chose to take the lump-sum payment of $650,000 rather than the annuity.

They bought the ticket at Premier Petrol, 82 River St. in Mattapan. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

The $1 million win was the biggest jackpot collected on Thursday.

