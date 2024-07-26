Partly Cloudy 76°

$1M Lottery Ticket Sold In Mattapan

It's a very happy day for one Bay Stater after they won $1 million in the Massachusetts State Lottery. 

Robert Cirafice, a trustee of Bonus 100X Trust, collected the check. 

Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
The Bonus 100X Trust of Braintree collected the check on Thursday, July 25, after winning the prize on the $10 scratch-off game "Bonus 100X." 

The winner chose to take the lump-sum payment of $650,000 rather than the annuity. 

They bought the ticket at Premier Petrol, 82 River St. in Mattapan. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

The $1 million win was the biggest jackpot collected on Thursday. 

Click here to see a full list of winners. 

