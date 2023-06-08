19-Year-Old Nabbed For 'Brazen' Memorial Day Weekend Shooting In Revere

Dashawn Teleau, of Malden, was arrested around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 8 in connection to a "brazen" shooting that occurred on Sunday, May 28 in the area of Centennial Avenue and Dehon Street in Revere, according to the Revere Police Department.

A 17-year-old female suffered a gunshot wound to her lower body in the incident, according to Massachusetts State Police. She was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital and remained there overnight.

State police said it is possible that the 17-year-old was not the intended victim. The shooting may have occurred during a large fight in which shots were fired at a group of people.

Teleau's arrest follows the surrender of a 17-year-old for whom police issued a warrant in connection to the Sunday, May 28 shootings.

Teleau was charged with the following:

Assault and battery with a firearm

Carrying a loaded firearm,

Possession of ammunition without an FID card

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling

He was arraigned at Chelsea District Court later the same day and was ordered to be held until a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Tuesday, June 13.

“During a very chaotic scene the patrol division was able to manage the crime scene, secure evidence, and interview witnesses all of which provided valuable evidence for our investigators," said Revere Police Chief David J. Callahan. "The detective division worked tirelessly and were able to obtain an arrest warrant for the suspect."

US Marshalls, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Apprehension Section, and Malden Police assisted Revere Police in this case.

