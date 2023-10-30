Light Rain Fog/Mist 53°

1 Dead, 1 Hurt In Electric Bike, Pickup Truck Crash In Hingham

A crash involving an electric bicycle and a pickup truck left one person dead and another seriously injured in Hingham on Monday, Oct. 30, police said.

 Photo Credit: Hingham Police
Khier Casino
Officers responded to reports of a crash on Rockland Street and Ringbolt Road around 6:11 a.m., according to Hingham police.

Police said the two people riding the electric bicycle were found on the road with serious injuries. Both were rushed to South Shore Hospital, where one died. Police did not release their name. 

The driver of the truck was not injured and stayed at the scene, police said.

The preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that the electric bicycle and the truck were going west on Rockland Street when the collision happened, authorities said. It was still dark and raining at the time of the crash.

Rockland Street remained closed at Hull Street and Canterbury Street until 11 a.m., police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

