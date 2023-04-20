Young Daughter Of Patriots Reporter Need Helps Undergoing Cancer Treatments

Doctors recently diagnosed the toddler with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, an aggressive type of cancer that attacks bone marrow, according to Kyed's social media and a GoFundMe campaign.

Yet, despite the aggressive treatment for such cancer, Hallie hasn't lost her smile, her love of princesses and her big sister Olivia, or her laugh, her dad recently posted on Instagram.

But even someone as tough as Hallie can't do this alone.

That's why more than 1,400 people have given to the GoFundMe to help her family. The campaign has raised over $70,000 in less than a week and is only $5,000 shy of its goal.

The money will cover more than the cost of her treatment at Boston Children's Hospital. It will also help her family pay for transit, food, and additional support for their older daughter.

"The Kyed family has faced many struggles in recent years, and we are hoping this financial support can help ease some of the anxiety associated with this new world they are navigating," wrote fundraiser organizer Michael Magann. "Hallie is a strong little girl, and we are relieved she is receiving the best care in the world."

Click here to learn more about the GoFundMe for Hallie James Kyed.

