Portnoy hit several pizzerias during his most recent, event-filled trip home to Massachusetts. His visit included taking the stage to sing "Revival" with the Zac Brown Band at Fenway Park and getting "lost at sea" (his words) off the coast of Nantucket and needing rescue by the Coast Guard.

He also stopped at Bravo Pizzeria at 531 Washington St. in Quincy after the restaurant scored several high reviews and recommendations on the "One Bite" app.

Portnoy liked the pie but wasn't blown away. He gave the "classic neighborhood spot" a solid 7.4 out of 10.

Traditional, football, cold-weather pizza. ... It's the classic neighborhood spot. You'll never have to leave here, you'll always be happy with your pizza. It's not going to be in the hall of fame, but it's good enough you'll never have to leave.

But it seemed Portnoy liked Bravo's owner, Michael Reza, and his "positive vibes" a little more than he liked the pie.

The two talked about "fancy" pizza versus traditional, with both concluding that quality is in the eye of the beholder. The pizza connoisseur

It's not just Portnoy who thinks Bravo Pizzeria reaches that mark. The restaurant boasts a 4.4 out of 5 rating on Yelp with dozens of 5-star reviews.

Reza's positivity extends to all his customers, not just nationally known pizza reviewers. He's replied to nearly every Yelp rating — regardless of the score — to thank them for their feedback and business.

