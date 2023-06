Norwood Fire responded to a reported construction accident at the site of Norwood Hospital, located at 800 Washington Street, just after 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9, the department reports.

A Norwood Police Officer was already providing aid to the worker, who reportedly fall from the second floor. He was taken to Boston Medical Center in serious condition, Norwood Fire said.

The accident is under investigation.

