Magdalena Desrosiers Died After Being Hit By Car

Police have identified the 35-year-old Roxbury woman killed over the weekend when she got out of the car she was riding in to check the damage after hitting a deer, authorities said. 

Massachusetts State Police

Massachusetts State Police

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police
Josh Lanier
Magdalena Desrosiers was struck around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 16, near mile-marker 40.2 on Route 3 after the car she was in hit a deer. The driver of the Toyota RAV4, an unidentified 63-year-old Roxbury man, got out as well, State Police said. 

A Jaguar heading northbound on Route 3 swerved into the breakdown lane to miss the RAV4, hitting Desrosiers and the man. 

Paramedics rushed the man and Desrosiers to an area hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. Police did not release any updates on the man's condition on Tuesday. 

