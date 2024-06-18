Magdalena Desrosiers was struck around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday, June 16, near mile-marker 40.2 on Route 3 after the car she was in hit a deer. The driver of the Toyota RAV4, an unidentified 63-year-old Roxbury man, got out as well, State Police said.

A Jaguar heading northbound on Route 3 swerved into the breakdown lane to miss the RAV4, hitting Desrosiers and the man.

Paramedics rushed the man and Desrosiers to an area hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. Police did not release any updates on the man's condition on Tuesday.

