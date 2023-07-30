(Watch) Driver Crashes Into Cop Car, Speeds Away In Randolph

The Boston man, whose name was not released, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Randolph police said. The man gave himself up to police on Sunday.

A Randolph police officer was stopped on North Main Street around 8 p.m. Friday to help a van that had run out of gas when a Jeep crossed the double yellow line and crashed into his cruiser, authorities said. The driver then sped away.

Click here to see a video of the crash. (The incident happens at the 2:25 mark)

Officers chose not to chase the man and used video from the cruiser's dashcam to get the Jeep's license plate. They tracked the vehicle down to the owner's home on Wellington Hill Street, police said.

An officer was inside the car when it was hit. Responders evaluated them at the scene, and they declined any further medical help.

Authorities cannot release the man's name until police file a criminal complaint.

