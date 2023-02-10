Seven-Car Pileup Causes Delays On I-95 South In Needham: Officials

A seven-car pileup was causing heavy delays on a major highway in Needham during the morning commute, officials said.

The multi-vehicle crash happened on near Exit 35 on I-95 South in Needham on Friday morning, Feb. 10, according to MassDOT on Twitter. The right and center lanes were closed as a result.

Massachusetts State Police were also on the scene of the crash and traffic was jammed all the way up to the Mass Pike in Weston, WBZ Traffic reports.

The crash was cleared later Friday morning. No word yet on any injuries.

Daily Voice will provide updates when they are available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.