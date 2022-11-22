Contact Us
Traffic

Rollover Crash Causes Several Delays On I-95 North In Westwood: Police

David Cifarelli
State Police responding to a two-car rollover crash on I-95 North in Westwood
State Police responding to a two-car rollover crash on I-95 North in Westwood Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police via Twitter

A rollover crash involving two cars caused delays for morning commuters south of Boston, authorities said.

The crash happened on I-95 North between Exits 27 and 28 around 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, according to Massachusetts State Police on Twitter.

Two people were taken to the hospital, police said. No word on their injuries The right two lanes of the highway were blocked as a result, according to WBZ Traffic on Twitter

Traffic was jammed past Route 28 on I-93 South in Randolph, back to Neponset Street on I-95 North and past Route 139 on to Route 24 North, WBZ Traffic added. 

