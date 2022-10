Service on Commuter Rail Kingston line was paused Friday evening, Oct. 7, after a train engine allegedly caught fire, Hanson Firefighters said on Twitter.

The disabled train was stopped at the Hanson MBTA station and was blocking Main Street (Route 27) as a result, Hanson Police said on Facebook.

The incident caused delays of up to an hour, the MBTA said on Twitter.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

