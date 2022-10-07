Electrical Fire On Commuter Rail Train Forces Kingston Line To Pause (UPDATE)

Service on Commuter Rail Kingston line was paused Friday evening, Oct. 7, after a train engine caught fire, officials said.

The fire started from an electrical short in the relay cabinet of the train around 3:30 p.m., an MBTA spokesperson confirmed to Daily Voice.

The disabled train was stopped at the Hanson MBTA station and was blocking Main Street (Route 27) as a result, Hanson Police said on Facebook.

Train dispatch ultimately reached out to local first responders who evacuated the train as a precaution, Hanson Fire and Rescue said on Facebook.

Crews then inspected the cab and found and removed the equipment that had caught fire. They also determined there was no further risk of fire and the situation was isolated, the Hanson fire said. They added that no passengers were ever in any danger.

The incident caused delays of up to an hour and the MBTA said on Twitter. The scene was fully cleared just after 7 p.m., Hanson Fire said.

No injuries were reported. The incident is under investigation.

