The 1903 firehouse at 182 Walnut St. was converted in to a townhome in 2006 but still has much of its original aesthetics, minus the fireman’s pole.

“With an artful blend of historical and modern elements, Unit 1 of ‘3 HOSE 3’ sports an open floor plan with 14-foot ceilings and has the spectacular ‘Arches’ of the firehouse’s original bay doors,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate in the Zillow listing.

The open floor plan provides for a spacious living and dining area, with an upgraded granite kitchen, and a half bath.

Other amenities include a large, private storage in the basement, a space to do your laundry, private outdoor gardens, a patio, and two parking spaces.

The luxury property is also close to the Wellesley Lower Falls and Hills areas and has top-notch schools, parks, and easy access to commuting routes, according to the listing.

