'Talented' Student-Athlete From Cape Cod Killed In North Carolina Hit-Run

"This is how I will remember you Jackson," the aunt of Jackson (JT) Yelle said in Facebook post capturing the 21-year-old's childish energy. "Our hearts are broken and I love you so much."

Yelle was found unresponsive beside the Highway 17 Bypass north of 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, according to Myrtle Beach Police. Yelle, who was from North Eastham, MA, on Cape Cod, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigation indicated that a vehicle hit Yelle as he tried to cross the bypass on foot at approximately 1:30 a.m., police said. The driver, 45-year-old Jason Todd Sauro, of Myrtle Beach, was later arrested and charged with hit-and-run resulting in death, police added.

"Our time with JT was short. Yet he formed and fostered many meaningful relationships and will forever hold a special place in our hearts," Martin Fiori said on Facebook. "We will forever miss our young friend JT but will never forget his happiness, love and respect towards his teammates, coaches and the Game!"

Yelle was a business analytics major in his third year at Elon University, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was reportedly killed while traveling with his club baseball team, according to a Facebook post from The Cape Cod Baseball Club, of which Yelle used to be a member.

"He was the type of player that every coach dreams on having. He was the guy I went to to get a pulse on our direction," the post reads. "Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Yelle family as they mourn the loss of their son, grandson, brother and nephew."

Hundreds attended a memorial service for Yelle on Monday, Elon University said in a statement. The school said Yelle "was remembered for his laughter and his caring" energy.

“We are all held together by Jackson’s memory in this place,” Associate Chaplain Julie Tonnensen said at the gathering.

The university is also offering multiple resources to students who would like to discuss their feelings or concern for others.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.