Students Stabbed: 3 Arrested In Linked Brockton Attacks, Police Say

Both students were hospitalized after getting stabbed outside the Brockton High School building, near the softball field, at approximately 2:10 p.m. on Friday, May 12, said Darren Duarte, Director of Communications for the Brockton Police Department.

A slew of first responders arrived at the scene, and Brewster Ambulance transported the two juveniles with stab wounds to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident was not random, and that the school had no active threat.

Less than an hour later, at approximately 2:55 p.m., police were called to Good Samaritan Medical Center for an Assault and Battery in progress.

Three suspects were arrested during the second incident, one of whom police say is responsible for the stabbing at the high school.

Investigators believe both incidents are linked.

The following groups responded to the stabbing at Brockton High School:

Brockton Police

Brockton School

Brockton Fire and Emergency Medical Services

Brewster Ambulance

The incidents remain under investigation.

