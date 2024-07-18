Stoughton Police Investigating Shooting

Police were called to 40 Stagecoach Road around 10 p.m. where they met a man sitting on the ground with a gunshot wound, Stoughton police said. The man was not a Stoughton resident.

Paramedics took him to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Detectives ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact investigators at 781-344-2424.

