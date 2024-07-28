Fair 83°

Stoughton Man ID'd As DOT Worker Hit, Killed Picking Up Debris On Mass. Highway

Authorities have identified the 57-year-old Massachusetts Department of Transportation worker who was hit and killed Saturday night, July 27, while picking up debris along Route 24 in West Bridgewater. 

David Sousa, of Stoughton, was struck around 9:30 p.m. while working on the side of the northbound lane near Ext 28B, The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said

The driver who struck him remained at the scene, the prosecutor's office said. Their name was not released. 

Authorities closed the road for three hours after the crash, as they cleaned, and cleared the scene. Officials are investigating the cause of the crash. 

