Tiger Woods Skipping US Open Being Held In Brookline

Tiger Woods announced that he is officially out of the 2022 US Open, which will be held in Brookline, MA next week.

Woods said he will not be competing because his "body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," the athlete said on his Twitter on Tuesday, June 7.

Woods has been working on his physical health ever since he was injured in a 2021 car crash.

Despite the setback, Woods does intend to compete in the British Open at St. Andrews, which is scheduled for July.

