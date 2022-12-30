Boston Teen Charged With Attacking Referee During Cohasset High Basketball Game: Police

Police arrested a 16-year-old Boston high school student accused of attacking a referee during a basketball game against Cohasset High earlier this week, authorities announced.

The teenager, whose name was not released because of his age, faces a charge of misdemeanor assault and battery, Cohasset police said.

The alleged attack happened on Wednesday night, Dec. 28, during a game between the Skippers and Excel High School from South Boston. Cohasset police said they have video of the assault, but they have not released it.

It's unclear what sparked the incident, but witnesses said it was a violent and unprovoked attack.

"I watched the guy physically bash this poor unsuspecting official right in the head," Dan Leahy, the school's photographer, told NBC Boston. "This particular player kept punching him and kneeing him."

Officials immediately canceled the game and cleared the gym. The referee did not require medical attention.

In a statement Thursday, Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association denounced the assault and praised officials' work.

"Our officials work to create an environment for competition that is fair and unbiased," the agency wrote. "Their professional efforts are to the best of their ability and exercised with experience and understanding of the rules of the game. Officials must be treated with respect at all times. The ups and downs of competition need to be appreciated for what they are, an opportunity to learn life lessons through sport."

Aside from the legal ramifications, the student could also face punishment from Excel High School, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.