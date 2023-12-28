Silas Logan was found unresponsive by officers who arrived at a slightly wooded area on Central Street near Weston Road shortly after 9 a.m., the Essex District Attorney’s Office told MassLive.

A person who reported the incident was performing CPR when officers responded to the scene and took over lifesaving measures, Wellesley police said.

The Wellesley fire department and paramedics continued medical care, but Logan died on the scene, authorities said.

Wellesley police, state police, and Wellesley College police are investigating the incident.

The man is not believed to have any connection to the college.

“This type of investigation occurs whenever there is an untimely death and is a normal procedure,” officials said.

A friend shared the news of Logan’s death on a Boston bowling league group on Facebook.

“Our condolences too, family and friends. Sy Logan, one of the greatest friends and cousins I've ever known. The funniest person in the world and a true friend, super CandlePin bowler, may he RIP Jim, Cheryl, & Family,” another friend commented.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.