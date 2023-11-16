Serial Sex Trafficker Busted Again Forcing Women Into Prostitution In Stoughton: DA

Marvin Pompilus, 39, was charged with one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion after police arrested him on Tuesday, Nov. 14, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He was required to register as a sex offender as a condition of his conviction.

Pompilus was convicted of sex trafficking in 2018 and released in 2021, when investigators say he immediately resumed what he was doing before.

The federal prosecutor said Pompilus met a woman through an online advertisement for sex, but when she arrived, he coerced her to work for him as a prostitute. He used violence, threats, and drugs to keep her in line. She was required to follow his rules and give him the money she earned as a sex worker, authorities added.

“For years, this man allegedly victimized numerous women," said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “... Sex trafficking is a heinous crime that inflicts unimaginable, long-lasting trauma – and it’s happening every day in our communities."

