Norwood School Employee On Leave After Allegedly Assaulting Student: Police

An employee at a pre-K school in Norwood is on leave after they allegedly assaulted a student last week, authorities said.

The employee of George F. Willett Early Childhood Center allegedly hit the child after taking them into a hallway at the school around 11 a.m. on Sept. 28, the Norwood School District said in a letter to parents.

The school nurse examined the student before their parents came and picked them up, the letter from Superintendent David Thomson said.

Norwood police have investigated the alleged incident and asked for a hearing with a Dedham magistrate to discuss potential charges, authorities announced on social media.

School district officials said the employee is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Their name was not released.

Here is the letter Dr. Thomson sent to the parents of George F. Willett Early Childhood Center students.

I am writing to inform you that a staff member at the Early Childhood Center was placed on administrative leave yesterday after allegedly assaulting a student.District leaders were notified of the incident, which was reported to have taken place in a hallway, around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28.The child was evaluated by the school nurse, and the child’s parents were notified and came to pick up the child from school.District officials also notified the Norwood Police Department and filed a report with the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, as is district policy.The incident remains under investigation by the Norwood Public Schools and the Norwood Police.The individual will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation in accordance with the district’s policies and procedures.I am certainly disturbed to hear about this allegation that goes against the values and principles of our school district and wish to assure you that the matter will be quickly and thoroughly investigated.

