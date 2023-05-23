Retired Norwood Firefighter Dies After Long Battle With Heart, Lung Complications

James "Jimmy" Joseph Flaherty, lovingly known "Big Jim," died after a long battle with heart and lung related illnesses on Monday, May 22, according to a GoFundMe campaign. He was 74.

Flaherty was a member of the Boston Sparks Association and the Brockton Fire Museum in addition to his time with the Norwood Fire Department, according to his obituary. Flaherty's death has left a hole in his family's life, including that of his daughter Kelly.

"I loved my dad more than anything," she wrote in a Facebook post. "I'm going to miss him so much. I'm so heartbroken."

While Flaherty's family has planned a funeral for him, the expenses have exceeded their expectations. They are now asking for the community to help fund his memorial services.

"My family and I are asking for your help in such a tough time," the GoFundMe reads. "Anything you can give will be a huge help and even just sharing this will help even further."

People interested in donating can click here. Details about Flaherty's memorial services can be found on his obituary.

