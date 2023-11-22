Recent Grad Wins $25K For Life In Mass Lottery Thanks To Last-Minute Change

James went to the store to buy a Powerball ticket on Nov. 15 but changed her mind when she realized there was no drawing that night, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. She chose the Lucky for Life drawing as a last-minute substitute.

James recently finished a school program and said the guaranteed $25,000 (before taxes) a year for life was a nice graduation gift. She plans to use the first check to go on a vacation.

She bought the ticket at Stop & Shop at 425 Attucks Lane in Hyannis. The store will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winner.

