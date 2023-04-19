Ransomware Attacks Canton-Based Health Insurance Company With 2 Million Customers

Point32Health, a parent company for Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, announced that the security incident occurred on Monday, April 17 and mostly impacted systems used for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.

"After detecting the unauthorized party, and out of an abundance of caution, we proactively took certain systems offline to contain the threat," Point32Health's statement reads.

Law enforcement and regulators were notified of the incident, and third-party cybersecurity experts have been recruited to investigate the situation.

If the organization will notify any individuals affected if the investigation determines that sensitive information was involved in the incident.

"While we work diligently to restore the impacted systems as quickly and as safely as possible, our team is working around the clock to provide workarounds for members to receive the services they need," said the statement.

Point32Health reported an adjusted net income of $13.1 million for the year of 2022.

