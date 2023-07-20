$1M Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Franklin Store

Three Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts scored $1 million in the Wednesday, July 19 drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Eight other Massachusetts tickets also brought home serious cash, with one winning a $100,000 prize and seven others winning $50,000 prizes.

The three $1 million winning tickets were purchased from the following locations:

In Norfolk County: Shaw’s Supermarket, located at 255 East Central Street in Franklin, in Norfolk County

In Hampshire County: Pride Station & Store, located at 445 Russell Street in Hadley

In Middlesex County: Global Montello/Gulf, located at 821 Main Street in Waltham

The $100,000 winning ticket was purchased from the following location:

In Middlesex County, BB Liquors, located at 1215 Mass. Avenue in Arlington

The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased from the following locations:

In Suffolk County: Beacon Convenience, located at1912 Beacon Street in Brighton

In Middlesex County: Lowell Quick Mart, located at 627 Chelmsford Street in Lowell

In Essex County: 7-Eleven, located at 50 Western Avenue in Lynn

In Hampshire County: aSandri, located at 776 North King Street in Northampton

In Suffolk County: Vinny’s Food Market, located at 294 Malden Street in Revere

In Bristol County: Smart Stop Shop, located at 306 Winthrop Street in Taunton

In Middlesex County: Liquor Land Store, located at 346 Cambridge Road in Woburn

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.