$1M Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Franklin Store

They may not have snagged the $1 billion jackpot, but three Massachusetts tickets still hit it big. 

Eleven tickets purchased in Massachusetts scored in the drawing on Wednesday, July 19. Photo Credit: Canva/sagasan
Morgan Gonzales
Three Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts scored $1 million in the Wednesday, July 19 drawing, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. 

Eight other Massachusetts tickets also brought home serious cash, with one winning a $100,000 prize and seven others winning $50,000 prizes. 

The three $1 million winning tickets were purchased from the following locations: 

  • In Norfolk County: Shaw’s Supermarket, located at 255 East Central Street in Franklin, in Norfolk County
  • In Hampshire County: Pride Station & Store, located at 445 Russell Street in Hadley
  • In Middlesex County: Global Montello/Gulf, located at 821 Main Street in Waltham 

The $100,000 winning ticket was purchased from the following location: 

  • In Middlesex County, BB Liquors, located at 1215 Mass. Avenue in Arlington

The $50,000 winning tickets were purchased from the following locations: 

  • In Suffolk County: Beacon Convenience, located at1912 Beacon Street in Brighton
  • In Middlesex County: Lowell Quick Mart, located at 627 Chelmsford Street in Lowell
  • In Essex County: 7-Eleven, located at 50 Western Avenue in Lynn
  • In Hampshire County: aSandri, located at 776 North King Street in Northampton
  • In Suffolk County: Vinny’s Food Market, located at 294 Malden Street in Revere
  • In Bristol County: Smart Stop Shop, located at 306 Winthrop Street in Taunton
  • In Middlesex County: Liquor Land Store, located at 346 Cambridge Road in Woburn

