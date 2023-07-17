Police Offer $10K For Leads On Man Who Raped Co-Worker At Knife-Point In Quincy

Tuen K. Lee was charged with raping a co-worker at knifepoint in 2005 and failed to appear at his trial, disappearing for over a decade, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Eighteen years after committing that crime, officials are renewing their search and calling on the public to come forward with any information.

Lee was charged with aggravated rape, home invasion, kidnapping, armed burglary, and armed robbery while masked, among other charges.

After failing to appear at court, Lee was convicted of the above charges in absentia.

He is now wanted by the Quincy Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and United States Marshals Service.

Anyone with information about Lee is asked to call 1-833-677-3171. Tipsters who provide information that leads to Lee's arrest may be paid up to $10,000 in cash.

