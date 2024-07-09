Police Looking For Truck That Slammed Into Mansfield Fire Engine On I-495, Sped Away

The hit-and-run crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes near Exit 27 in Norton. Fire Engine 33 was being used to block traffic as police cleaned and investigated a car crash that happened earlier that morning, troopers said.

A tractor-trailer truck crashed into the side of the fire engine, causing significant damage to the municipal vehicle. The truck driver sped away from the area. The tractor-trailer would have sustained damage to the left side of the cab and possibly the trailer portion, police said.

No one was on the fire truck during the crash, and no injuries were reported.

State police ask anyone with information about the crash to contact Trooper Jason Valderrama, State Police-Foxborough Barracks at 508-543-8550.

