Police Investigating Triple Stabbing In Holbrook

Officers received a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. about the attack near 166 Longmeadow Drive, Holbrook police said.

When they arrived, police found two men and one woman suffering from stab wounds. Paramedics rushed the victims to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities did not provide information on the severity of their wounds or updates on their conditions.

Officers do not believe this was a random attack and say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

