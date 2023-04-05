Woman Rescued From Overnight Fire At Quincy Home: Report

A woman who lives by herself had to be rescued by firefighters when her Quincy home when up in flames early one morning this week, Boston25 reports.

Crews responded to the fire at 11 Willet Street around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, Quincy Fire Chief Joseph Jackson told the outlet.

Upon arrival, crews saw heavy fire coming from the second floor and attic of the house, according to the Quincy Fire Fighters Association on Facebook.

The house was set back off the street behind another house, which made it difficult for crews to reach the flames, the association added.

However, firefighters successfully extinguished the fire before it could spread to neighboring homes, the association said.

The woman was treated by EMS personnel onsite but it was unknown if she was brought to the hospital, Boston25 reports.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

