Woman, 56, Dies In Officer-Involved Shooting In South Massachusetts: Police

Authorities are investigating after a 56-year-old woman was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Southern Massachusetts this weekend.

Easton Police got a call from a resident asking for a well-being check for a family member who was threatening to harm themself around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, Police Chief Keith Boone reports.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a 56-year-old woman holding a weapon. Officers also found other residents inside the house and evacuated them, Boone said.

The woman would eventually approach the front of the house still holding the the weapon, Boone said. That was when an Easton Officer, concerned for their safety, fired a single shot at her.

The woman was later found dead inside the house and the officer has since been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

No other information was released.

