WATCH: Car Carrier Clips Vehicle While Running Red Light In Norwood

A car carrier clipped another vehicle while running a red light in Norwood, the town's police department said on Twitter.

Surveillance footage captured the moment the carrier speed right through the intersection of Route 1 and Dean Street while heading toward Neponset Street around 2:22 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

Originally the carrier did not stay at the scene but returned a few moments later, police said. Police did not give any information about injuries.

