Norfolk Daily Voice
WATCH: Car Carrier Clips Vehicle While Running Red Light In Norwood

David Cifarelli
An image obtained from surveillance camera footage of the incident
An image obtained from surveillance camera footage of the incident Photo Credit: Twitter/Norwood Police

A car carrier clipped another vehicle while running a red light in Norwood, the town's police department said on Twitter.

Surveillance footage captured the moment the carrier speed right through the intersection of Route 1 and Dean Street while heading toward Neponset Street around 2:22 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. 

Originally the carrier did not stay at the scene but returned a few moments later, police said. Police did not give any information about injuries. 

