'Warhammer 40K' Stickers Peppered On LGBTQ, BLM Flags In Brookline: Police

Authorities in Brookline are trying to figure out how two flags representing social movements were defaced with stickers from a tabletop war game whose imagery is often found in hate speech.

Brookline Police learned that the Black Lives Matter and Progress Pride flags outside the library in Coolidge Corner, located at 31 Pleasant Street, were vandalized on morning of Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The flags were peppered with stickers that appeared to reference the popular war game "Warhammer 40,000," whose imagery has often been adapted to symbolize hate speech.

The stickers read "Hersey" and had a picture of a two-headed imperial eagle. Police believe the stickers were placed sometime between the night of Dec. 3 and the morning of Dec. 4.

Brookline Police are now asking anyone with relevant information to the vandalism to contact the department's detective division at 617-730-2244.

