Teenager Critically Injured In Early-Morning Brockton Fire: Report

A teenager is in critical condition and several more are injured following an early morning fire in Brockton, reports said.

Crews responded to the three-alarm fire at 25 Central Square in Brockton around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, according to West Bridgewater Fire and Brockton Emergency Management Agency (BEMA).

Multiple people were rescued from the third floor of the building, officials said. Among those injured, all were in stable condition except for the teenager, Boston25's James Cullity reports.

In total, five people were rescued and seven were taken to Good Samaritan hospital, Boston25 reports. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Norfolk and receive free news updates.