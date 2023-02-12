Contact Us
Teenager Critically Injured In Early-Morning Brockton Fire: Report

Smoke damage to a Brockton home following a three-alarm fire early Sunday morning, Feb. 12
Smoke damage to a Brockton home following a three-alarm fire early Sunday morning, Feb. 12 Photo Credit: West Bridgewater Fire Department on Facebook

A teenager is in critical condition and several more are injured following an early morning fire in Brockton, reports said. 

Crews responded to the three-alarm fire at 25 Central Square in Brockton around 1 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, according to West Bridgewater Fire and Brockton Emergency Management Agency (BEMA).

Multiple people were rescued from the third floor of the building, officials said. Among those injured, all were in stable condition except for the teenager, Boston25's James Cullity reports

In total, five people were rescued and seven were taken to Good Samaritan hospital, Boston25 reports. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

