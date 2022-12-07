Teenage Girl Hit By Car In Stoughton: Police

A teenage girl is in the hospital after she was hit by a car in Norfolk County, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of a person hit by a car on Springwood Avenue just after 8 p.m. on Monday, July 13, Stoughton Police said on Twitter. The female victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and worked with investigators, police added. No charges were said to have been filed at the time of the incident, which remains under investigation.

No other information was immediately released.

