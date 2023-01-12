Taunton Romance Scammer Must Repay Victims $1.1M, Spend 2 Years In Prison: Feds

A Taunton man who conned several people into giving him more than $1 million must repay his victims once he gets out of prison, a judge ruled on Thursday, Jan. 21.

Francis Okafor, 30, was sentenced to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He must also pay $1.1 million in restitution to his victims.

Investigators said Okafor swindled people from May 2018 through August 2021 using a "romance scam." He faked relationships with them to manipulate them out of money.

Okafor used foreign passports in the names of other people and had his victims send money to various banks and ATMs or have money wired overseas, authorities said.

